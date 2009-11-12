Donna Karan and Her West Indies Home + Our Top 5 Budget Retreats for Winter

While many people wil be forgoing their usual winter vacation plans this year due to the recession, designer Donna Karan won’t be one of them, but she’s been planning this winter getaway for many many years.

In the December 2009 issue of Architectural Digest, Karan talks about the home (more like sanctuary) she built in the Turks and Caicos Islands in the West Indies, on a plot of land she originally purchased as a present for her husband. Before he died six months later, he made the talented designer promise to build a home for each of their three children on the land. Karan has far exceeded the call of duty on this one. The plot of land now resembles more of a mini resort, with not only a main house and several guest houses, but includes other pavillions dedicated to yoga and spa activities. If you think this sounds like heaven, scroll down to see what heaven actually looks like. And read on for our top five vacation retreats if you’re actually on a budget this year.

Buenos Aires, Argentina- This does not happen often…but the Argentinian peso floats alongside the U.S. one. Also, it’s hot there, so you can wear less clothes. Nudity is economical.

Reykjavik, Iceland– Among the beautiful glaciers, spouting geysers, and waterfalls, you can travel to Iceland without too much to plan. Sightseeing is cost-effective, and good for your mental health.

Alto Alentejo, Portugal – If you want to feel like Annie Leibovitz, head to Portugal. One of her frequent holiday haunts, Alto Alentejo has beautiful moors, rustic scenery, and extensive wineries.



Carribean– Try to avoid holiday travel if planning your trip to the Carribean, but if you pick an off season, you’ll be able to nab some great deals.

Beijing, China– Beijing boasts a ton of affordable tourist attractions that will keep you busy for your entire stay without breaking the bank.