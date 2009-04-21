Donna Karan Greens Up

“Everything I do is a matter of heart, body, and soul,” fashion designer Donna Karan has said — and now she is bringing a bit of earth to her DKNY line. Later this month, Pure DKNY is incorporating 100% organic pieces into its collection of chic staples.

“We’re all thinking of ways to live more harmoniously with Mother Earth,” Donna Karan commented. “Pure DKNY is the perfect platform to dip our toes. We didn’t want to announce ourselves as green. We wanted to really see what that looks and feels like, as well as how viable, creatively and practically, it is for us to do organic clothes. So far, we’re very happy with where this is going.

Donna Karan is no stranger to sustainability and bettering the world. In 2006, she co-founded the Urban Zen Foundation, a public charity dedicated to promoting well-being, empowering children, and preserving cultures. Recently, Ms. Karan dipped her toes further into the ‘green’ pool when her foundation partnered with do-good website, Tonic, to create limited edition t-shirts composed of 70% bamboo and 30% organic cotton.

Look for Pure DKNY’s organic pieces in DKNY locations and select department stores.