Donna Karan and Arianna Huffington to Co-Host WIE Symposium

A list of serious talent was announced today for theWIE Symposium (Women: Inspiration & Enterprise), to be held on September 18 and 19 in New York City.

The speakers include extraordinary newsmakers, industry leaders and global thinkers such as AriannaHuffington, DonnaKaran and Sarah Brown.

The WIE Symposium, arare New York city event, wasfounded by June Sarpong and Dee Poku, who enter their second successful year with an extension of the event from one to TWO days. The symposium will feature women from allfields of politics, philanthropy, media, fashion and the arts in order to inspire and empower the future generation of female leaders, advocates and entrepreneurs.

This year’s central theme, “What it means to be a woman now,” will be exploredthrough challenging panels and informative lectures.

Organizers describe in greater detail:

Coinciding with the UN Week, WIE explores all aspects of the modern woman, who is redefining what it means to be female in our ever-changing world. In addition to the interactive panels and high profile speeches, additional events during theFive Days of WIE, will be announced in the coming weeks, including an awards ceremony and a special fashion week event.

The first two-part program will begin with Day 1: “WIE Enterprise Day,” followed byDay 2:WIE Inspiration Day, which will utilize interactive workshops, talks and master classes lead by the most innovative leaders in the workforce, to educate and empower women from all walks of life and industry.

This event is not to be missed. Let’s gather to listen, learn, celebrate and share.

For ticket information and further event details, visit wiesymposium.org.