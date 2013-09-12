CR Fashion Book Talks to Warhol Muse Donna Jordan About her Wild 1970s Days: Exclusive

CR Fashion Book‘s latest issue (yes, the one that featured none other than Kim Kardashian wearing grillz), includes a story called “Utopia,” in which 1970s supermodel and Warhol muse Donna Jordan opens up about her wild days during the late-’60s and ’70s.

In the story, Jordan talks about hanging out at Central Park, where she met famed fashion illustrator and disco-era bon vivant Antonio Lopez, and how from that point on, her life was instantly changed. She also talks about—what else?—partying, eventually fleeing New York for Europe.

“In 1969, after I’d had enough of the whole Warhol scene, I went to London and just kind of floated,” she said. “Antonio found me again, I went to Paris and the rest was history. Those were wild, crazy, fun, ridiculous times.”

All photos by Brigitte Niedermair.