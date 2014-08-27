Donatella Versace’s Ice Bucket Challenge is the Best Thing Ever

It seems like every celebrity from Gwyneth Paltrow to Anna Wintour has participated in the Ice Bucket Challenge to help raise awareness and money for ALS, but none top Donatella Versace’s.

In the video, Versace wears a chicer than chic all-white outfit, and is flanked by two gorgeous male models wearing classic Versace medallions, who then dump water on her out what we can only guess are pricey Versace urns. In the video, Versace nominates Pedro Almodóvar, Prince, and Pharell, and even makes a joke about ruining her makeup.

Watch the video below for what we can only guarantee will make your hump day that much better.