Even the most cynical among us can’t deny the power of putting a smile on a child’s face, but we were all believers last night at Art Unites. The event was hosted by Donatella Versace and the Whitney Museum. Art Unites works to provide support for the children in need.

Versace was on hand to help children from the Starlight Foundation decorate canvases with images of their friends, the things they love, and images that make them happy. The canvases will then be fashioned into one-of-a-kind tote bags to be sold at Versace boutiques and Gilt Groupe. 100 percent of the proceeds will go back to the charity which works to help seriously ill children as well as the One Foundation,which works to help earthquake victims in the Sichuan province.

Adam Wineberg, the director of the Whitney Museum, was also on hand for the event. “I am always so pleased when people have style, power, and money and use it for good. Donatella is so enthusiastic and energetic with these children, it is great to see.”

“Children are able to look to the future when they express themselves through art,” Versace, an avid art lover, said of the program.

And, thanks to the Art Unites program, these kids have an even brighter future than ever.