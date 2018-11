Donatella Versace has been on a veritable media tour since being named one of Glamour‘s Women of the Year.

The glam Italiano deadpanned on her Saturday Night Live performance: “I told Maya Rudolph if you’re going to impersonate me, do it better.”

And what of that Lady Gaga style? First, Versace asked, “Which style?” before adding, “All the rock star want to be fashion designer now.” Indeed.

Watch the full preview clip before the show airs on CNN tonight on the Joy Behar show.