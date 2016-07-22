Donald Trump’s RNC Speech Inspires Rage From Celebrities on Twitter

Celebrities took to Twitter last night as Donald Trump took the stage at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. During his hour and 15 minute speech, the hashtag #NotMyVoice began trending among, and celebrities called him out for everything from finger-pointing to saying the word “enforce” too much to stumbling over the pronunciation “LGBT” like it was a foreign word he had neither said before nor wanted to be saying in that moment

Below we’ve rounded up some of the more pointed criticisms of the Republican presidential candidate. See what everyone from Olivia Wilde to Stephen Colbert to Sophia Bush had to say.

so many people are telling me they accidentally voted wrong on my twitter poll that i am genuinely worried for november. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 22, 2016

Dear world. Please ignore what the loud guy in the suit is saying. Americans are nothing like him. We love our country and are proud of it — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 22, 2016

Who takes #Trump criticizing @HillaryClinton foreign policy seriously when his experience is limited to judging #MissUniverse. #boybye — Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) July 22, 2016