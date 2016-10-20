The Best Celebrity Tweets About the Debate

The candidates are out there debating, and the celebrities are out there tweeting: Must be Round 3 of the very stressful, not very helpful, kind of horrible spectacles that have passed as presidential debates this year. And though part of us would really rather drink a cup of tea, close our eyes, and meditate through the whole experience, instead, we’re watching. With one eye closed. The way we watch scary movies.

Thankfully, celebs are on hand to bring some much-needed comic relief, as well as some equally necessary outrage to the electronic equalizer we like to call Twitter. We’re following along as they tweet tonight—so follow along with us as we post their reactions to the spectacle, and refresh every 15 minutes or so as we add to the list.

