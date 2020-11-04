President Trump Changes Outlook On Election, Citing ‘Surprise Ballot Dumps’

If there’s one thing we could rely on this election, it’s that Donald Trump’s election 2020 reaction would end up on Twitter. The 45th President of the United States, 74, took to the social media platform to first call a victory, and then insinuate foul play as we await the final election results. As of publishing time, the country is still counting votes from battleground states including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia and Arizona.

“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled,” Trump tweeted at 10:04 a.m. EST on Nov. 4. “Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong!”

Trump began accusations of election tampering at 12:04 a.m. EST. “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!” This tweet is currently hidden on Twitter under a warning message that it may be “misleading about an election or other civic process.”

Earlier in the evening, Trump sang a more positive tune. Just four minutes before his tweet alleging foul play, he tweeted that he’d be making a statement about “a big WIN.” Former Vice President Biden also tweeted an optimistic outlook for his victory around 1 a.m. EST, while urging voters to practice patience as votes are tallied. Biden’s support for the democratic process is in sharp contrast to Trump, who declared a desire for “all voting to stop” in his address from the White House.

Trump also stated that he would involve the U.S. Supreme Court in an effort to curb voting. “We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court–we want all voting to stop,” said Trump. Unbeknownst to him, Trump’s wish for voting to stop has been granted. As no states accept absentee ballots postmarked after Election Day, all voting has ceased, and at this moment, the states are only tabulating. In all presidential elections, the timeline for vote counting takes place over days. During this time, projections by major networks are considered accurate.

In the hours leading up to Donald Trump’s election reaction on Twitter, the 45th President’s social media swarmed with clips from his campaign trail—including his trip to Grand Rapids, Michigan on the night of Monday, November 2, where largely unmasked crowds packed into his final rally. Early on the morning of Election Day, Trump took to Twitter to thank his supporters in Michigan before issuing another message to his supporters. “To all of our supporters: thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “You have been there from the beginning, and I will never let you down. Your hopes are my hopes, your dreams are my dreams, and your future is what I am fighting for every single day!”

Later that morning, the 45th President went on-air for an episode of “Fox & Friends,” where he was asked about his plans for declaring victory if early reports showed him in the lead. “I think we will have victory,’’ Trump said, “I think the polls are, you know, suppression polls. And I think we will have victory. But only when there is victory. You know, there is no reason to play games.”

Trump was also asked if he had already prepared an acceptance or concession speech in the afternoon, during a visit to a Republican National Committee annex in Arlington, VA. “No, I’m not thinking about concession speech or acceptance speech yet,” he told reporters at the time, as per The New York Times. “Hopefully we’ll be only doing one of those two. You know, winning is easy. Losing is never easy, not for me it’s not.”