Donald G. Fisher, Gap’s Founder Passes Away

Gap co-founder, Donald G. Fisher, lost his long battle with cancer on Sunday, and passed away in his San Francisco home surrounded by family.. A visionary entrepreneur, Fisher, along with his wife Doris, opened the very first Gap in 1969 in San Francisco. They were inspired to begin the brand after having trouble finding decent jeans.

Influenced by the generational gap that shaped the decade, the Fishers aimed to appeal to a younger crowd, a vision that is still inherent to the Gap brand identity. This legacy is most apparent in the approachability of Gap stores, their advertising campaign that is based around young, talented artists, musicians and performers, and the classic youthfulness of their styles. Adored for its total lack of pretension, the company continues to thrive 40 years after Fisher founded it.

Below, a few of our favorite Gap moments:

In the Ben Stiller-directed Reality Bites, comedienne Janeane Garofalo plays a dope-smoking manager at the Gap. Somehow, we don’t think that the laid-back San Francisco retailer would have a problem with that. Winona Ryder and Ethan Hawke also starred.

Bono and the Gap’s (Red) campaign reflected the company’s bona fide philanthropy– a tenet equal with making great khakis.

The Gap is such a gracious and free-spirited anamoly in the fashion world, they would even give a College Dropout a highly-coveted internship. This past summer, none other than Kanye West, known as much for his style as his music, interned at the company’s Manhattan’s headquarters.

Taking a breather from their Hermes scarves, Prada blazers, and Ralph Lauren suits, the cast of Gossip Girl peddled the Gap’s highly fashionable wares.

Gap still focuses on great-fitting and affordable denim, the very thing that led to the company’s fruition. Gap’s advertising campaigns have always promoted casual stylishness and effortless comfort.