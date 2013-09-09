Dominique Ansel’s New Magic Soufflé Sells Out In 15 Minutes

Dominique Ansel (the man behind the cronut) is at it again. The new “it” dessert from his kitchen, the Magic Soufflé uses the same ingredients as a traditional soufflé (egg whites, sugar, chocolate, flour) but no gelatin or hydrocolloids. Somehow the souffle stays risen after it has bloomed inside a zest- and orange-blossom-water-infused brioche dough for two hours. Why is this important to note? A regular soufflé only stays risen for a few minutes typically.

The soufflé went on sale at Ansel’s bakery on September 6, and sold out in 15 minutes, according to the chef’s Twitter. Considering his cronuts already draw pre-dawn lines, we have to wonder what is going to happen now that the chef has another huge dessert hit on his hands.

If you do happen to get a hold of one, you would do well to heed the chef’s eating advice. According to Ansel, consume it on the spot immediately while it’s still warm, biting directly into it or cutting into the cube with a serrated knife.

MORE:

Cronut Creator Dominique Ansel Dishes on Favorite Pastries, New Recipes, and Crazy Fans

