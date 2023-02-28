Are Dom & Georgia Still Together From ‘The Perfect Match’? She’s Dating Francesca’s Ex From ‘Too Hot to Handle’

Scroll To See More Images

Warning: The Perfect Match season 1 spoilers ahead. As the winners of Netflix’s first season, there are a lot of questions around if Dom and Georgia are still together from The Perfect Match season 1 and where they are now after filming ended. (She moved on with another of Francesca’s exes a month after The Perfect Match.)

Dom Gabriel, a contestant from The Mole season 1, and Georgia Hassarati, a contestant from Too Hot to Handle season 3, were two cast members on season 1 of The Perfect Match, a Netflix reality TV dating show hosted by Nick Lachey (who also hosts Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum). The series sees former contestants from Netflix reality TV shows—including Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, The Ultimatum and The Mole—move into a villa in a tropical location, where they date each other in the hopes of finding their perfect match. Each week, contestants who don’t have a match are eliminated as new contestants arrive at the villa to try to break up couples and find a match of their own. In the end, the couple voted by the eliminated contestants as the perfect match are named the winners and receive a cash prize.

“It’s a show full of love and drama and conflict and strategy and gameplay,” The Perfect Match executive producer Chris Coelen told The Hollywood Reporter in February 2023. “Different people come in with different motivations; different people come in with different emotional baggage. There’s certainly no stated intent in this show that there is a specific goal. It’s very reflective of where they are in their lives, and they might just be looking for somebody to spend the summer with, or have a fling with — or maybe they are looking for someone who’s a life partner. It’s really up to them to figure out what their own perfect match is.”

He continued, “Obviously, Valentine’s Day is a holiday that’s rife with symbolism about love. We’re all into the new year, and we’re thinking about our lives and our partners, or lack of partners. These shows are incredibly enjoyable at any time of the year, but I love that we get to see a show like Perfect Match come out on Valentine’s Day.”

But back to Dom and Georgia. So…are Dom and Georgia still together from The Perfect Match season 1? Read on for what we know about if Dom and Georgia are still together from The Perfect Match season 1 and where they are now since filming ended.

Are Dom and Georgia still together from The Perfect Match season 1?

Are Dom and Georgia still together from The Perfect Match season 1? The answer is no. Dom and Georgia were the winners of The Perfect Match season 1 after they were voted as The Perfect Match in the finale by their fellow contestants. They won a one-week all-expenses paid vacation anywhere in the world. “We won! I did not think that was going to happen. I know you were my perfect match, but I didn’t know we were The Perfect Match,” Georgia told Dom in an interview after they were named the winners.

Though Dom and Georgia haven’t confirmed their relationship, as of writing this, it seems like they broke up after The Perfect Match season 1 finished filming. The Perfect Match filmed in March 2022, according to an Instagram Story at the time posted by cast member Bartise Bowden, a contestant from Love Is Blind season 3. A month later, in April 2022, news broke that Georgia was dating Harry Jowsey, a contestant from Too Hot to Handle season 1. Harry is also the ex of Francesca Farago, another contestant from Too Hot to Handle season 1, who also starred on The Perfect Match season 1 with Dom and Georgia. (Francesca and Dom were matched before he matched with Georgia.)

Harry confirmed his and Georgia’s relationship with a TikTok video of them on the couch together in April 2022. In an interview with Page Six in August 2022, Harry confirmed that he and Georgia started dating in April 2022 and had moved in together to his home in Los Angeles. Georgia moved back to her hometown of Brisbane, Australia, in July 2022, and two dated long distance before their split later that year. “She probably wouldn’t want me to say that, but it has been very difficult,” Harry told Page Six about his and Georgia’s long-distance relationship at the time. He explained that the distance had been difficult because the two shared the same love languages: quality time and physical touch. “We take those away, and we have all this distance as being in between us,” he said. “There’s so many factors. I know my audience — they wanna hear that it’s been sunshine and rainbows all the time, but it isn’t. It’s so difficult to have something that’s long distance.”

He continued, “Thank God I’m leaving tomorrow to go see her, but the distance … it’s been very testing on our relationship because we don’t communicate in the same frequency if that makes sense. Like, she needs a couple of days to cool off things, and I need to get through whatever the issue is like right away so it can stop being serious. So we’ve had a lot of obstacles to overcome.”

Harry also revealed that he and Georgia fought hours before his Page Six interview because of a TikTok he posted of him direct messaging actress Hailee Steinfeld. “As of this morning, she wasn’t very happy with me ’cause I posted a silly TikTok that I didn’t think about, but we spoke on the phone and we laughed about it, so everything’s OK!” he said. “It was like 5 a.m., and I posted this silly TikTok where I had screenshots of my DMs with Hailee Steinfeld just exposing myself a year ago. I was very cringey. It was just something to look back and laugh at.”

“[Georgia] didn’t appreciate it. And I was like, ‘You know what, looking back, I wouldn’t appreciate it if you did that, so I apologize.’ I know everyone wants it to be this Instagram, picture-perfect Hollywood couple. I’m like, ‘No, no — we’re trying to figure it out. You got no idea. We’re worse than you guys!’”

Harry confirmed he and Georgia broke up in an interview with The Sun in November 2022. “At the moment Georgia and I are no longer together, but let me tell you my relationship with her was nothing short of amazing,” he said. “Georgia is such an incredible human being. She is one of the most amazing people I have ever met and I am beyond grateful we crossed paths.” Harry also suggested that part of the reason he and Georgia broke up was because of the pressure from social media. “I think the reason I post so much online is because I love making content. I have typically dated people that are in this same circle/business as I, so they would do so as well,” he said. However because I do open ourselves up to the public, I also open ourselves up to comments and judgment.”

He also suggested that comparisons between Georgia and Francesca also added to their breakup. “It can definitely be a double-edged sword as you and or the person you are with are constantly compared to the last person your significant other has dated,” he said. “It can be a toll on your mental health and your relationship if you let it get to you. But it is easier said than done. Not letting the media’s opinion get to you can be difficult.”

He continued, “It takes some getting used to and a lot of clear communication between you and your partner. However, I have also had very private relationships in the past couple of years that have been nothing short of amazing. I have also had some relationships where they were great but upset if I didn’t post about them via social media. It all comes down to the individual and what they need and what you want as a couple. It’s just a balance. But as far as posting about my relationships, I love to share what’s authentic to me and what I feel and want in the moment. I don’t ever plan to post my relationships. I love content and capturing memories and sometimes it just happens.”

Harry confirmed he and Georgia were back together in February 2023 after he posted a TikTok video of him and Georgia. Harry also reacted to Georgia dating Dom on The Perfect Match in a TikTok video at the time. “When she’s on a dating show and you’re not trying to watch her hook up with other guys,” Harry captioned a video of him and Georgia with the audio, “Focus, focus, focus, focus, focus, focus, focus, focus.” As of writing this, Dom and Georgia still follow each other on Instagram.

Who is Dom from The Perfect Match season 1?

Who is Dom from The Perfect Match season 1? Dom Gabriel is a 30-year-old from Toronto, Canada. He was originally a contestant on The Mole season 6, where he was eliminated in episode four. Dom listed his job on The Mole as a “Heavy Machine Operator.” Dom was also on The Mole with William Richardson, a 30-year-old from Henderson, Nevada, who was also the winner of season 6.

Who is Georgia from The Perfect Match season 1?

Who is Georgia from The Perfect Match season 1? Georgia Hassarati is a 26-year-old from Brisbane, Australia. She was originally a contestant on Too Hot to Handle season 3, which she came in third place.

Who is The Perfect Match host?

Who is The Perfect Match host? The Perfect Match season 1 host is Nick Lachey, who also hosts Netflix reality TV dating shows Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On with his wife, Vanessa Lachey. Nick was the lead singer of the boy band 98 Degrees from 1996 to 2012. The group reunited in 2012 and are still together. Nick has also released four solo alums: SoulO, What’s Left of Me, A Father’s Lullaby and Soundtrack of My Life. He was married to Jessica Simpson from 2002 to 2006, and the two also starred in their own reality show, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica on MTV, from 2003 to 2005. Nick is also the winner of season 5 of The Masked Singer during which he performed as the character “Piglet.”

In an interview with Distractify in March 2022, Nick explained that he and Vanessa wanted to host Love Is Blind because of how their own relationship was long distance when they first started dating. “When Netflix approached us with Love is Blind all those years ago, we jumped at the opportunity because the show really spoke to us personally,” Nick said. “When we first started dating, Vanessa was in New York and I was in Los Angeles. We didn’t get to see each other a lot so we had a lot of long phone conversations, learning everything we possibly could about each other.” He continued, “[Those conversations were] really important for building our relationship and knowing we wanted the same things before there were external pressures on the relationship.” Nick also told Distractify that he and Vanessa want contestants to “fall in love for the right reasons and then introduce everything else.”

Nick also told People in 2022 about how he thinks Love Is Blind would’ve worked for him and Vanessa if they had met in The Pods. “We’ve thought about that, often. And I really, I’m not just saying this for the benefit of this show, I think we would’ve,” he said. “We have the same birthday, we have the same passions, we have the same interests, we have the same drive. Things that motivated us.” Vanessa asked “You would’ve found me through a wall?” to which Nick responded, “I would find you anywhere.” He continued, “I really do think we would’ve found each other. I think we would’ve gravitated to each other. That’s what we did in life. Obviously, we knew each other.” Vanessa added, “We did. We had to find our journey to get to each other.”

Nick also claimed to Us Weekly in 2022 that he would’ve joined Love Is Blind if he was single. “I would. I mean, it’s fascinating,” he said. “Especially having seen the success of season 1 and seeing two loving couples still married to this day? If I watched that and I was looking for love, why wouldn’t you wanna be a part of that? You know, it’s proven to work!” He added, “This dating world is not one I ever was part of — this very superficial ‘swipe left.’ There’s so much judgment and you can Google everybody. I’m not from that era.”

The Perfect Match is available to stream on Netflix.

For more about Love Is Blind, read Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed’s 2021 book, Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way. In the book, Cameron and Lauren, who were one of two couples to marry from Love Is Blind season 1, share their “engaging and accessible love advice for the modern world” and reveal exclusive behind-the-scenes details from the Netflix series and what went down in The Pods that viewers didn’t see. The book is told from Cameron and Lauren’s alternating points of view as the fan-favorite couple dishes on what it was really like to marry a “faceless stranger” on television and opens up about how their relationship shifted—”for better and for worse”—once cameras stopped rolling and Lauren and Cameron’s relationship continued in the real world. Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way is a must-read for any Love Is Blind fan.

