Object Of Desire

Dolores black plastic glasses, $8, at glassesshop.com

Reason #1

When it comes to ways to completely revamp your look there are only a few options. Quicker and easier than dying your hair, changing up or adding glasses will give you a facelift.

Reason #2

Expensive frames can keep you from having a different pair of glasses for every mood, but at only $8, these vintage-inspired frames are a steal.

Reason #3

When it comes to the debate over whether fake glasses are cute or cheesy, we say go for it. Just because you have 20/20 doesn’t mean you can’t go for that nerd-chic look you love.