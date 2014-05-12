Interesting: Dolly Parton Might Be Secretly Covered in Tattoos

If you really think about it, when was the last time you saw any part of Dolly Parton’s arms? The iconic country singer is known as much for her predilection for sparkly blouses with long, billowing sleeves as she is for her unmatched songwriting ability and her quick wit. But, as it turns out, she might be hiding quite the secret with all those bell-sleeve shirts: A whole mess of tattoos.Embed from Getty Images
MORE: Miley Cyrus Compares Herself to Dolly Parton
MORE: Thinking of Getting a Tattoo?
And long before that, in 1996, Dolly made an appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” at which time Jay noticed some ink poking out from under her left shirt sleeve and approached her about it. She brushes him off cheekily, saying, “Don’t go pulling off my clothes now.”
It seems that all signs point to yes, Parton might in fact be covered in tattoos. We can only hope for a big reveal at some point in Dolly’s life—perhaps when she’s nearing the end of her career and has officially run out of fu—ks to give.