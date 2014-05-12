Interesting: Dolly Parton Might Be Secretly Covered in Tattoos

If you really think about it, when was the last time you saw any part of Dolly Parton’s arms? The iconic country singer is known as much for her predilection for sparkly blouses with long, billowing sleeves as she is for her unmatched songwriting ability and her quick wit. But, as it turns out, she might be hiding quite the secret with all those bell-sleeve shirts: A whole mess of tattoos.

An editor at Jezebel did a full rundown of the long-circulating rumors that Ms. Dolly is actually covered in tattoos, specifically two full sleeves on both arms, and even some ink on her famously large breasts. Back in 2012, she wore a dress with a plunging neckline to a red carpet event, revealing what appeared to be part of a red heart or flower petal between her breasts.

Then, in a 2013 interview, singer Jennifer Saunders talked about the time she ran into Dolly at a restaurant, at which time Dolly asked her if she wanted to see her tattoos; she opened her button-front blouse to completely expose her breasts, which were, Jennifer says, “covered in the most beautiful angels and beautiful butterflies and baskets of flowers in pastel-colored tattoos.” Gasp!

And long before that, in 1996, Dolly made an appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” at which time Jay noticed some ink poking out from under her left shirt sleeve and approached her about it. She brushes him off cheekily, saying, “Don’t go pulling off my clothes now.”

It seems that all signs point to yes, Parton might in fact be covered in tattoos. We can only hope for a big reveal at some point in Dolly’s life—perhaps when she’s nearing the end of her career and has officially run out of fu—ks to give.