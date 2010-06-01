Dolly Parton On The Cover Of French Vogue? A Facebook Fanpage Says Yes, Please!

Not since the advent of democracy has so much power been given to the people. Betty White’s highest-rated-since-2008 guest hosting gig on SNL on May 8 is proof of it if you “like” the idea on Facebook, it just might happen.

The masses (well, ok, only 320 so far) have spoken, and they want Dolly Parton on the cover of French Vogue. The fan page for this curious cause explains, “This page was created because only great things would come from Carine Roitfeld styling Dolly Parton for the cover of Vogue Paris.”

Apparently, supporters are also rooting to book photographer extraordinaire Steven Klein to shoot said cover. Lofty goals, indeed.

Then again, a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter with a penchant for bold costume choices appearing on the cover of a high-fashion French monthly may not be so mad after all (look at Lady Gaga!) Personally, we think Dolly would look fabulous in a little form-fitting Balmain.

