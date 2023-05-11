Dolly Parton’s Net Worth Includes $10M Alone From This Song—What She Makes

With a career that spans over six decades, and a popular theme park to her name, it’s no surprise why fans often wonder what Dolly Parton’s net worth is. The iconic singer has been a household name since her first single, “Puppy Love,” was released in 1959, and now more than ever, people are curious about how her career has paid off so far.

Parton was born on January 19, 1946, in Sevier County, Tennessee, and is best known for her career as a country singer and songwriter. Parton released her debut album, Hello, I’m Dolly, in 1967 and has since put out 48 solo studio albums. As of 2023, Parton had won 10 GRAMMY Awards, and was nominated over 50 times. In 2011, she was honored by the Recording Academy with the Lifetime Achievement award.

Parton’s work didn’t stop there. She is also a successful philanthropist and businesswoman who has dedicated years of her life to her Dollywood Foundation, which she started in 1988 as a way to help the youth in her hometown to achieve success in education. Along the same lines, Parton began the “Imagination Library” in 1995 which mails free books to children all across the world.

When it comes to her personal life, Parton has been married to Carl Thomas Dean since 1966. She’s famously known for being the godmother of popstar Miley Cyrus, whom she’s collabed with many times over the years, helping to keep her relevant to the younger generations.

What is Dolly Parton’s net worth?

Dolly Parton’s net worth is estimated to be around $650 Million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Much of this is thanks to her success in music, which includes 41 top-10 country albums, as well as 25 number one singles. One of her biggest hits, “I Will Always Love You,” was released in 1974, but it would go on to become even more popular when Whitney Houston recorded her own version of it for the film “The Bodyguard” in 1991.

Because of Houston’s version—which is the best-selling single by a female artist of all time—Parton earned $10 million in royalties, according to Forbes. To this day, Parton is said to earn “roughly 8 cents per radio play and $2 per album sold” for Houston’s version, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Parton previously opened up about how Houston’s incredible rendition of the song came about, telling Kelly Clarkson in December 2022: “When they were doing The Bodyguard movie, they had chosen another song for the theme song [at first],” Parton said, explaining that, even after choosing, they kept looking for something different. “Kevin Costner and his secretary said, ‘Do you remember Dolly Parton’s song, ‘I Will Always Love You?’ It’s a country song, but it’s a beautiful song.’ So they called me to see if they could use it, and I said yes.”

Parton shared of hearing the song for the first time, “”I didn’t know [or hear] anything else about it. I didn’t know if they had it, if they had done it, and I was driving my car [through L.A.] and I was driving along and I had the radio on, and I just heard [the song] and that was the first time. They didn’t send it to me or nothing.” “I had to pull over to the side, because I honestly thought I’d get in a wreck,” she added. “It was the most overwhelming feeling.”

In addition to this, Parton’s catalog brings in an estimated $6 million to $8 million per year in royalties, according to Fox Business. Her catalog is estimated to be worth $150 million.

How much does Dolly Parton make from Dollywood?

As of August 2021, Dollywood was estimated to be bringing in $3 million in revenue each year, and according to Fox Business, the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee theme park is worth an estimated $165 million.

Parton’s business endeavors also include Splash Country water park, the DreamMore Resort and Spa and eight restaurants near Dollywood, which, in total, are estimated to be worth at least $35 million.

