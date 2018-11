Object Of Desire

Dolce Vita Randy Boot in Grigio, $290, at dolcevita.com

Reason #1

These over the knee, police inspired boots put you up to date with fall’s hottest runway trends.

Reason #2

The neutral color is most definitely versatile making them the perfectly easy way to finalize your everyday looks for fall.

Reason #3

Your old boots are most likely so last year and when the price is right, you just can’t say no.