Dolce Vita Lace Up Black Kid Suede Booties

OBJECT OF DESIRE: Dolce Vita lace up black kid suede, $154, at revolveclothing.com

REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: I may not be able to overhaul my entire wardrobe for fashion week, but adding new shoe is an easy way to inject old outfits with some major style.

Reason #2: Because the easiest way to end up on The Sartorialist, or shot by our Street Smart photographers is to have a show-stopping shoe and a chic haircut. With these, we’re half way there.

Reason #3: Similar styles of black lace-up, peep-toe booties are also available from Acne, Oak, and Opening Ceremony. Luckily, the most budget friendly also happen to be my favorite.

