Celeb-Loved Brand Dolce Vita Dropped The Perfect Bags For Fall & They’re So Affordable

Scroll To See More Images
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.
It’s not the first rodeo for Wild West-inspired streetwear. Cowboy boots have been riding high on the trend forecast for the past few seasons and are ready to take another lap this fall. The look pairs with a range of style aesthetics from school girl skirts to ‘70s-inspired denim so it’s no wonder the western trend has maintained its popularity. The next western accessory you’ll want to lasso in? The entirety of Dolce Vita’s handbag collection that just launched.
Pippa Crossbody Bag
Get a bag that does both—this one to be specific. This leather handbag can be worn by the top handle on your arm or adjusted into a crossbody with the removable strap. It’s available in three neutral colors and has a subtle play on the western theme with the braided handle.
Shea Clutch
Nothing says effortlessly cool quite like casually carrying an oversized clutch. It gives the “I just threw this on” effect while also serving a major style impact. This soft leather clutch is elevated by the fringe detailing and it comes in two colors for double the fun.
Shila Crossbody Bag
Not to be biased, but this suede fringe crossbody bag is my favorite piece from Dolce Vita’s collection. It’s a functional way to make a statement and the combination of embroidery and fringe is perfect.
Peyton Crossbody Bag
The evidence supporting the purchase of this handbag is literally black and white. The body of the bag is two-toned so you can flip it depending on your mood! Plus, it converts from a shoulder bag to a crossbody.
Preston Shoulder/Crossbody Bag
The magic of this bag is in the details. The sides of the suede bag cinch with adorable leather tassels and the loosely braided shoulder strap (which is removable) makes this the ultimate everyday bag to comfortably sit on your shoulder.