Dolce & Gabbana’s Valentine’s Day Fashion Guide

Even the most sugary-sweet of romantics cannot deny that Valentine’s Day is a stressful holiday. There are so many variables to account for on February 14th! One wrong move could result in a day of disappointment and plans for couples therapy instead of the intended puppy love and ‘happily-ever-after’. Should you opt for a romantic dinner or a sentimental date? Roses or lilies? And the crucial, age-old question: What on earth should I wear?!?

As a comfort to us Cupids-of-cute, Dolce & Gabbana gives us a collection of fashion guides for a successful and stylish Valentine’s Day. Whether your look is more sophisticated and seductive la Dolce & Gabbana or free-spirited and girlie in the style of D&G, flip through this mini editorial for an outfit that is certain to give you that lusty-love sparkle (just in case your Prince Charming needed an extra hint about that velvet box of diamond sparkle you’ve had your eye on)

All images courtesy of Swide