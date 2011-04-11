Dolce & Gabbana’s Love Affair with Justin Bieber

I don’t know about you, but when I was 17, parents on vacation and stuffy basements constituted a weekend party. As we all know, Justin Bieber is the ultimate anomaly, so his party last weekend just had to be hosted by none other than Dolce & Gabbana’s Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

The designers threw Biebs a postconcert bash on April 9 at their restaurant, Gold, after his performance in Milan for his Never Say Never World Tour. They set up a VIP area with his name in gold lettering and posed for a few shots with the tween star, who coincidentally coordinated with the two in black-rimmed D&G glasses.

The two have waxed poetic over him in the past, telling Vogue UK last February, “We do love Justins music. We have been listening to his last album during our fashion show preparation and in our free time its in our playlist of favorites! He belongs to the new generation, he cares about fashion. We are very happy to dress him and we admire him a lot.”

The love is mutual on Bieber’s part. After all, the label has been his choice outfitter for special events, including the premiere of his 3D biographical movie (yeah, he really had one of those) and at the Oscars Vanity Fair party, matching with fellow teen royalty and girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Guess no one can fight Bieber Fever. How entertaining is the thought of Domenico and Stefano emphatically lipsyncing to “Baby” or “One Time” backstage at fashion week?

Photo via Telegraph