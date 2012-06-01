La Dolce Vita: Watch The New Dolce & Gabbana ‘Italiana’ Fashion Film [Video]

Watch out Prada–fellow Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana‘s latest fashion film celebrating their Matt Silk Spring/Summer 2012 eyewear collection is pure fifties nostalgia. But instead of opting for a more American kitsch version of the decade filled with hot rods and flames, D&G’s version of the ’50s is one that pays tribute to the designer brand’s homeland (or at least certainly looks like it).

Replacing low-riders with an Euro convertible, Dolce & Gabanna’s Italiana takes us zooming along the countryside as we watch a mother-daughter duo kicking it Thelma & Louise style, except decked out in fancy designer garb and constantly swapping each other’s sunglasses (I mean, I get that director Luca Finotti‘s got to figure out a way to feature all that eyewear from the collection in under two minutes, I just wish he could of done it a little less contrived manner).

Check out the fashion film for yourself down below, and let us know which Italian fashion label did the fifties best by leaving a comment down underneath: