Dolce & Gabbana: ‘We Will Go Out Of Business If The Guilty Verdict Isn’t Overturned’

After famed design duo Dolce & Gabbana were found guilty in an Italian court for tax evasion just over a month ago, the pair are speaking out on the verdict. They claim that unless the verdict is overturned, they are going to have to close their doors for good.

“If we deserved the sentence, there would be nothing to say,” Stefano Gabbana said, according to the Telegraph. “But we do not deserve it, and so unfortunately we would have to close. We are not going to give in to being crucified like thieves, because we are not. How could we accept being branded tax evaders? We are good people, we live in Italy and pay taxes in Italy. We don’t pretend to live abroad.”

His partner Domenico Dolce echoed his sentiment. “We will close. What do you want us to do? We will close. We will not be able to deal with it. (It’s) impossible.”

The duo certainly doesn’t mince words, but let’s be honest: they are known for having a flare for the dramatic. Immediately after the verdict was handed down, they shuttered all their Milan-area stores, bars, and restaurants for three days in protest.

We highly doubt that, even if they have to pay the jaw-dropping $550 million in back taxes they owe the Italian government, they will be permanently closing their doors any time soon. They are billionaires, after all.

MORE D&G ON STYLECASTER:

Who Wore Dolce & Gabbana Better: Katy Perry or Selena Gomez?

Dolce & Gabbana Are Officially Billionaires