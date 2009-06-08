Dolce & Gabbana Take a Sporting Turn

Dolce & Gabbana is known for having provocative ad campaigns, to say the least. This fall, the design duo has decided to enter the ring. The campaign, which was shot by Steven Klein, features Madonna’s boy toy, Jesus Luz as well as model leading lady Eva Herzigova. Inspired by Italian director Luchino Visconti’s movie “Rocco e I Suoi Fratelli” (“Rocco and His Brothers”), they shot the ads in Brooklyn’s Gleason’s Gym, where the likes of Mohammad Ali and Mike Tyson have trained.

This month, Dolce & Gabbana’s underwear campaign will launch, which features five swimmers from the Italian national team posing in front of Rome’s historical swimming arena, the Circolo Aniene de Roma.

[WWD]