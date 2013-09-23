Dolce & Gabbana Used Their Money Woes As Inspiration For Spring 2014: All The Looks

Here’s the bad news: Reports are swirling that Dolce & Gabbana‘s Spring 2014 collection may be their last if the duo’s next attempt to appeal their tax evasion charge proves unsuccessful. However, the good news is—judging by the beautiful collection presented during Milan Fashion Week—legal troubles haven’t drained Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana of their creativity.

Interestingly (and, frankly, humorously) coins were a motif throughout the collection, appearing on belts, sandals, earrings and as prints on bell-sleeved dresses, suggesting the designers drew on their fiscal problems for inspiration. As a bonus, they fit in nicely with the show’s overarching theme—Sicily’s interaction with Greece in the ancient world, which was indicated by images of ruins which made their way onto silk skirts and tunics in shades of brown and cream.

Showing their playful side, Dolce & Gabbana showed high heels made to ressemble columns, column prints on silky tunic-and-skirt combos, and wispy polka dot dresses and blouses.

Unsurprisingly, Italian screen siren Sophia Loren served as another reference point, which could be seen in the brand’s requisite sexy black dresses, many fashioned using slinky black lace. These feminine, curve-accentuating numbers revealed just the right amount of skin making them thoroughly wearable.

Click through the gallery to see every beautiful look from the Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring 2014 collection!