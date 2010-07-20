Dolce & Gabbana On CNN: We Get A Sneak Preview

Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce. Photo: ImaxTree

Are you in the mood for a little Dolce and Gabbana? The la dolce vita design duo is the subject of CNN’s newest Revealed, the network’s series of 30 minute docufilms chronicling the life and times of the world’s most successful and watchable.

The normally news-centric CNN team got a dose of high fashion, as the designers took the crew backstage at their fashion shows (with a topless hot male model for eye candy) and to the brand’s 20th anniversary celebration in the form of an exhibition-event held in Milan last year.

Get a quick look at the fashionable exploits below, and watch the full episode when it premieres tomorrow (July 21) on CNN.

Video courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

