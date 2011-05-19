Dolce & Gabbana Made a Book of Hot Soccer Player Portraits

And in today’s random news, apparently Dolce & Gabbana created a book featuring portraits of dudes from the A.C. Milan team. The black and white images were shot by Marco Falcetta.

The guys played fashion blogger and styled themselves in Dolce’s Collection pieces. Some of those open shirts leave something to be desired, but it’s all in good fun, and I like the smiling guy with the sunglasses. Just sayin’.

The brand has always had a thing for the sporty type, starting with some notable campaigns that featured footballers. They’ve also worked with swimmers and rugby players. Click through for the man candy.

[F Tape]