Dolce & Gabbana Loves the Biebs, Mariah Still Preggo, Naked

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Move over Daphne, Olivia Palermo’s making a break for the model of 2011. The “Stylish New Yorker” is killing it on the April cover of Elle Mexico. Seriously, look at those gams! (Styleite)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey resident red-head Caroline Manzo is cashing in on her fame by designing a line of handbags. She even surprised herself, saying “I never thought in a million years I’d be doing something like this.” Ugh. (WWD)

Mariah Carey, who’s been pregnant with twins for about two years now, covers Life & Style. Let’s just say there are some pregnant women who should just skip the nude mag covers. (Marie Claire UK)

Dolce & Gabbana has some serious Bieber Fever. So serious, in fact, that they’re throwing him a party. (Contact Music)

Rodarte is now easily accessible to the masses. Wait, what do you mean coughing up nearly five figures for a wood-patterned dress is a tad too steep for your wallet? (The Cut)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @WmagWill Most glamorous luggage piece – tho imagine the weight excess fee #pricey @tumitravel @wmag yfrog.com/h8phrflj This makes me what to plan a much-needed vaca!



RT @Fashionista_com Check out this adorable video of our #dressup day with @theoutnet!!! http://www.youtube.com/user/theoutnet?feature=mhum#p/u/0/cjStOXeWf7I #adorbs!

RT @alice_olivia love this! RT @MissKellyO i never want to be the prettiest girl in the room but i do want to be the most fun! I wouldn’t exactly mind being the prettiest…

RT @bryanboy This is one of my dream destinations: https://bitly.com/eZiZBo Can you imagine the photo ops? Fjords, yacht, etc. Ours too, bryanboy. Ours too.



