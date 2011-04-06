Dolce & Gabbana Loves the Biebs, Mariah Still Preggo, Naked

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.
SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE
- Move over Daphne, Olivia Palermo’s making a break for the model of 2011. The “Stylish New Yorker” is killing it on the April cover of Elle Mexico. Seriously, look at those gams! (Styleite)
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey resident red-head Caroline Manzo is cashing in on her fame by designing a line of handbags. She even surprised herself, saying “I never thought in a million years I’d be doing something like this.” Ugh. (WWD)
- Mariah Carey, who’s been pregnant with twins for about two years now, covers Life & Style. Let’s just say there are some pregnant women who should just skip the nude mag covers. (Marie Claire UK)
- Dolce & Gabbana has some serious Bieber Fever. So serious, in fact, that they’re throwing him a party. (Contact Music)
- Rodarte is now easily accessible to the masses. Wait, what do you mean coughing up nearly five figures for a wood-patterned dress is a tad too steep for your wallet? (The Cut)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET
RT @WmagWill Most glamorous luggage piece – tho imagine the weight excess fee #pricey @tumitravel @wmag yfrog.com/h8phrflj This makes me what to plan a much-needed vaca!
RT @Fashionista_com Check out this adorable video of our #dressup day with @theoutnet!!! http://www.youtube.com/user/theoutnet?feature=mhum#p/u/0/cjStOXeWf7I #adorbs!
RT @alice_olivia love this! RT @MissKellyO i never want to be the prettiest girl in the room but i do want to be the most fun! I wouldn’t exactly mind being the prettiest…
RT @bryanboy This is one of my dream destinations: https://bitly.com/eZiZBo Can you imagine the photo ops? Fjords, yacht, etc. Ours too, bryanboy. Ours too.