Dolce & Gabbana Is Killing It With Ten Spring 2011 Covers

As I write this story, Kerry is sitting across from me, happily singing the “Dolce & Gabbana” verse from the Black Eyed Peas’ famous anthem, My Humps. She has good reason, since the Italian label’s Spring 2011 collection is giving Prada a serious run for its money as the most photographed for this season’s magazine covers.

From Russia to China to Germany, editors all over the world are clearly captivated by the lovely, lacy and lingerie-inspired collection. All but a few of the looks were completely white, which perfectly sets the mood for spring, and the designers made sure to include corsets, short skirts and plenty of sparkle to invoke their signature glamour.

So far, we’ve found ten springtime covers that boast a piece of Dolce & Gabbana, but the craziest part is this: out of all ten covers, only three looks from the collection are used and repeated. The dress that Gisele famously wore for Vogue Paris appears two other times, and a lace-up corset dress was evidently a big hit in Espaa, popping up on the Spanish editions of Harper’s Bazaar, V and Elle.

Which of the glossies is your favorite?