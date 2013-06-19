Dolce & Gabbana Found Guilty Of Tax Evasion

The fun and games of fashion legends Stefano Gabbana, 54, and Domenico Dolce, 50, might hit the brakes for a bit, as the Dolce & Gabbana designers were today found guilty of tax evasion in an Italian court, according to WWD.

The Backstory: In late May, prosecutors Gaetano Ruta and Laura Pedio demanded that the design duo be sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for tax evasion after a six-month trial. The prosecutors alleged that the only reason the designer sold their iconic Milan-based Dolce & Gabbana brands to Luxembourg-based holding company, Gado S.r.l, in 2004 was to avoid paying about $550 million they owed to the Italian government in taxes. Then, on June 12, the designers’ lawyer asked for a full acquittal and to dismiss all charges, claiming there was no case to proceed. Today’s verdict is in response to that June 12 request.

What It Means: Their sentencing today is to 20 months in jail, which the designers are fully expected to appeal. D&G lovers, don’t fret: we highly doubt to see the duo doing any jail time at all, much less a year and a half. They are billionaires, after all.

MORE D&G ON STYLECASTER:

Who Wore Dolce & Gabbana Better: Katy Perry or Selena Gomez?

Dolce & Gabbana Are Officially Billionaires

Katy Perry In Dolce & Gabbana On Vogue