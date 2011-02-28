Dolce & Gabbana Fall 2011: Look Familiar?

While I loved the Dolce & Gabbana Fall 2011 collection that walked in Milan over the weekend, I couldn’t help but feel an overwhelming sense of dj vu. Similar to the notes of Prada and Proenza Schouler that I picked up during the D&G Fall 2011 show, the kitchy, Americana star print was super cute, but something I’d definitely seen beforeand relatively recently.

Turns out, my mind was bringing me back to Chanel Spring 2008, where Karl showed a fifties-inspired collection, complete with stars, stripes and all denim everything. Dolce & Gabbana’s take on the American flag trend isn’t quite as literal, and the design duo was able to inject plenty of its signature sexiness with corsets, lace and sheer silk. Plus, there was an entire menswear element that added a completely different dimension to the show.

I’m not saying that Dolce & Gabbana knocked off Chanel, but one thing is clear: The “proud to be an American” trend isn’t going anywhere fast. Which of these star-spangled collections would you rather wear?