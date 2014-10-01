Totally Normal: Dolce & Gabbana’s Embellished Jeans Cost $12,500

Spending upwards of $200 on designer denim these days is basically de rigueur, but $12,500? That’s how much Dolce & Gabbana’s jeans—the light-washed embellished boyfriend style from the label’s Spring 2015 collection—will run you. Sure, they’re 99 percent cotton and feature Swarovski crystals and patent leather rosebuds, but take a second to process that—over $12,000 for jeans. Other things that we can think of that you could spend $12,000 on? A car, a year’s rent, and even a house in certain parts of the U.S.

For those of you thinking that this must be the most expensive thing in the collection, think again. There’s a golden filigree bustier on sale for $78,500, and a brocade dress for $35,000. All gorgeous, obviously, but wow.

The jeans are available on Moda Operandi right now for pre-order for anyone who’s interested in putting down the required $6,200 deposit. For the rest of us, we’ll be strategizing how to DIY these babies, stat.