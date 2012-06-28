Dolce & Gabbana To Show First-Ever Couture Collection in Sicily

With Couture Week just around the corner (can you believe it?) we’re getting ready to be carried away by some of our favorite trail blazers. To add to our enthusiasm comes the news that two of our top Italians, Domenico Dolce & Stefano Gabbana, will be joining the ranks of infamous labels like Chanel and Givenchy in displaying handmade creations as part of a new couture collection.

The kicker? They’re not showing in Paris, and there’s no press allowed. According to WWD, the duo will be presenting their brand new couture collection on July 9 (shortly after the collections finish in Paris) in Taormina, Sicily — a bold move that stresses the label’s roots. What’s more, the Financial Times is reporting that only very select media outlets are invited to the event (read: not them), which adds to the exclusive and private nature of the unveiling.

Considering that the lines’ ready-to-wear fashion shows are quite the spectacle with celebutantes, editors and otherwise VIPS jamming the front row, it’s impressive that they’re taking a more private approach. So who is going to be lucky enough to check out the new work? Buyers, which makes sense.

Regardless, we can’t wait to get our hands on photos of the new direction. At the moment, we can only envision sexy and embellished gowns brought to the next level. What do you hope Dolce & Gabbana will display for their first couture showcase?