Dolce & Gabbana Celebrates 20 Years Of Making Clueless Men More Stylish

What’s one surefire way to get a man looking sharp? Put him in a Dolce & Gabbana sharply tailored suit and send him on his way. Of course the designers, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, have more outlandish creations then businessman suits, but when it comes to their bread and butter, the classic two-piece can do no wrong. Which is why, to celebrate 20 years of helping man add an Italian touch, the fabulous duo threw a flashy fete (there were four multimedia cubes featuring a whopping 9 million LED lights) this weekend in Milan for the Spring 2011 men’s shows to celebrate. With Italian bombshell Monica Bellucci, voluptuous Rachel Weisz, Chace Crawford (should Calvin Klein be worried it’s poster boy is going international?) and Matthew McConaughey in attendance, there was something, shall we say, for everyone. World Cup, what World Cup?

