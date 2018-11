What: A skimpy-but-stylish bandeau bikini with removable straps in a mix of floral and geometric prints.

Why: Beyoncé recently wore the one-piece version while on vacation in Miami (see below!), and the bikini iteration happens to be majorly on sale.

How: Dolce & Gabbana’s reign over floral patterns remains unbroken with this romantic design; pair it with a giant sun hat and an arm full of bangles for a high-glam effect.

Dolce & Gabbana Printed Bandeau Bikini, $250; at The Outnet