Help, I Want Everything From Doja Cat’s PrettyLittleThing Collection

Scroll To See More Images

I don’t know about you, but these days, I feel like my personal style changes daily. Some days I want to wear exclusively neutrals and other times I love playing with color. Luckily, Doja Cat’s new PrettyLittleThing collection has me covered on both ends of the sartorial spectrum. And yes—I want pretty much every pretty little thing in the range. Sorry, had to!

Doja Cat has been everywhere these days. The GRAMMY-nominated singer has a highly-anticipated album on the way, she just dropped a new single with SZA a few weeks ago and she’s been owning the ‘Gram with her out-of-the-box outfits. So, it makes sense that the singer would drop a second collection with PrettyLittleThing to keep busy—as if her schedule wasn’t full enough!

Doja’s drop is only the latest in a slew of collaborations between high-profile hitmakers and the iconic retailer. A few months ago, the brand’s Creative Director Teyana Taylor dropped a collection full of streetwear pieces that were influenced by her Harlem roots. PLT has also worked with Lil’ Kim, Saweetie and Becky G in the past, so I can’t wait to see who’s up next.

Unlike her previous collab with PrettyLittleThing, this is Doja’s first time having complete design control over the collection—and she took her role seriously. “The versatility of my collection with PLT is what one thing I love about it most,” she tells STYLECASTER.

“I really wanted it to be wearable with the chartreuse and peach colors throughout! Making it perfect for the summer,” she says. If versatility is what she was going for, then she freakin’ nailed it. Not many people can pull off wearing lime green retro printed mesh one minute and neutral trousers the next, but the singer makes it look easy. Her collection features the perfect balance of wearable neutral staples and unexpected summer standouts.

As for me? I’ll be stocking up on the more colorful goodies. I mean, I have been trying to expand my wardrobe’s color palette in 2021! Everything in the collection is available in sizes 0 through 22, so I definitely won’t be alone in rocking the pieces this summer.

If you’re ready to do some damage to your bank account, read on to shop my top 10 pieces now before they sell out. Or, check out the entire range on the PrettyLittleThing site now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Pink Floral Ruched Mesh Beach Flares

These beachy flare pants are made from light-as-air mesh so they’re a great alternative to your basic cover-up. Style them with the matching printed bikini from the collection for a super vibrant look.

Oversized Maxi Trench Coat

This sleek AF tan trench coat from the new collection is perfect for those tricky transitional weather days in the spring when your winter puffer jacket doesn’t fit the vibes.

Floral Mesh Ruched Bodycon Dress

I need somewhere fun to go so I have a reason to wear this lime green mesh dress. It could also totally work as a slinky coverup to pack for your next tropical beach vacay.

White Collar Long Sleeve Corset

Corset-style tops are one of 2021’s most in-demand trends, so of course, Doja Cat included one in her collection with PrettyLittleThing. This long-sleeved version is a great way to update your wardrobe basics.

Stone Knitted Tie Collar Bodycon Dress

This collared bodycon dress should be your new favorite everyday piece. I’m picturing it layered under an oversized white button-down shirt and accessorized with a pair of fresh white sneakers.

Multi Swirl Print Plunge High-Leg Bodysuit

Having a colorful bodysuit in your arsenal is a surefire way to add some flare to any of your going-out ‘fits. This ’70s-inspired retro print just so happens to be my current obsession.

Sequin Fishnet Bodycon Dress

This sparkly black mesh mini dress is so freaking fun and comes in sizes 12 through 26—so yes, you need it in your closet for summer. Just be prepared to have all eyes on you when you wear it out.

Multi Swirl Print Triangle Bikini Top + Swirl Print Bikini Bottoms

I probably already have enough string bikinis, but this swirl-printed bikini top—and the matching string bottoms—are about to have a permanent home in my beach bag. I just can’t resist!

Stone Flare Sleeve Wrap Dress

This retro-feeling tan wrap mini dress is one of my favorite pieces from Doja Cat’s collection. Full stop. Why? Because it’s so minimalist and so, so classic.

Stone Bonded Suede Flare Pants

If ’70s prints aren’t really your vibe for summer 2021, then this pair of suede flared trousers should be your go-to. Consider them the season’s alternative to denim and pair them with absolutely everything.