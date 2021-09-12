Doja Cat’s Net Worth Proves That All She Had to Do Was ‘Say So’ & Well, Now She’s Rich

What would TikTok be without Doja Cat? Or, perhaps an even better question is, what would Doja Cat‘s net worth be without TikTok?

It’s hard to imagine an instance in which the Los Angeles-born singer and rapper would’ve been able to experience the same meteoric rise to fame without the social media platform, where her songs have consistently gone viral in recent years. These include 2018’s “MOOO! (Bitch, I’m a Cow)” and 2019’s “Say So,” which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following the release of a remix featuring rapper Nicki Minaj. In the years since, Doja Cat has landed two other top ten hits with Megan Thee Stallion and Ariana Grande on “34+35,”, along with having worked with big-name artists like The Weeknd, Saweetie, Gucci Mane, Tyga, Lil Wayne and many more.

So, how much has all of this earned Doja Cat? For everything we know about Doja Cat’s net worth and salary, just keep on reading below.

How much does Doja Cat make a year?

Ever since her song “Say So” blew up on TikTok in 2020, Doja Cat has continued to have huge success in her music career. The singer and rapper released her third studio album, Planet Her, in June 2021, which spent three consecutive weeks at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 charts. The album also included three top 20 singles, including “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA, “Need to Know” and “You Right” featuring the Weeknd.

Given the popularity of her songs on social media, the “Like That” rapper has unsurprisingly amassed a huge following of her own on platforms like TikTok. As of 2021, the star has over 10 million followers on the platform, which is just below the nearly 15 million followers she has on Instagram. Her viral success has landed her partnerships with influencer-favorite brands such as Fashion Nova, PrettyLittleThing, Wifey Cosmetics and more. These sponsorship deals, coupled with her successful music career, earns her an estimated $9.75 million per year, according to Net Worth Spot.

What is Doja Cat’s VMAs salary?

After winning the award for Push Best New Artist at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, Doja was chosen to host the award show a year later in September 2021. Along with hosting, the rapper was nominated for five VMAs, including Video of the Year for “Kiss Me More” feature SZA, Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects.

While it’s not clear exactly how much Doja Cat is being paid to host the awards, we can expect that she’s earning a pretty decent paycheck from the event. For example, Oscar host fees are typically anywhere around $15,000 to $25,000, according to The Hollywood Reporter, so it’s possible Doja’s salary for the VMAs is somewhere within that ballpark as well.

How much is Doja Cat worth in 2021?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Doja Cat’s net worth is an estimated $4 million. The rapper’s net worth is made up of streaming revenue from her lucrative music career, which includes over $14,000 in earnings from her viral single “Say So” and over $12,000 from “MOOO! (Bitch, I’m a Cow)” on Spotify alone, according to Net Worth Spot. The viral hitmaker also has a multi-year contract with RCA Records with a joint venture deal via Dr. Luke’s vanity label, Kemosabe Records. Her contract is reportedly valued at $150,000.