Doja Cat’s 2022 Grammys Look Is Giving Mermaid Vibes & Of Course She Made a Splash

Scroll To See More Images

Who could forget the green feathered number paired with black shaggy mullet that Doja Cat rocked at last year’s Grammy awards? Certainly not Twitter, who was talking about if for weeks after she debuted the look. But it’s a new year, which means Doja Cat’s 2022 Grammy look upped the ante to totally wow fans.

This year, the “Ain’t Shit” singer wore her hair in a platinum blonde style, which was a stark contrast to the edgy raven-haired cut she rocked last year. Plus, instead of going with a smokey-eye look, which the singer is definitely a fan of, she decided to lighten up her makeup a bit by rocking a more blended out smokey eye complete with glitter under the brow and dusting her lids. But hair and makeup aside, the main event was Doja Cat’s dress, which has her looking like she jumped straight out of the ocean.

It’s giving serious Little Mermaid vibes. The icy frock is custom Versace and it’s certainly unlike anything we’ve seen from a Doja Cat red carpet appearance in the past. The sheer dress is absolutely elegant and her neck was dripping in diamonds from Samer Halimeh New York.

Obviously, Doja looks great in anything, but Twitter is already spouting off on this year’s look the way they last year.

Fans were particularly obsessed with her see-through Coperni bag.

doja cat’s coperni bag>>>>>> — ski mask (@theplumppgod) April 3, 2022

Earlier this week fans were left confused after Doja Cat seemed to hint that she’d be quitting music altogether once she finished up the contractual obligations of her current album.

for those who are seeing me at the after hours tour, i’m not bailing. But me not bailing doesn’t mean my ass isn’t gonna disappear right after. i still got shit i gotta do. and a lot of y’all think cuz i post a fuckin picture it means i’m not out. Pic doesn’t = music GOOFY — sausage toes (@DojaCat) March 31, 2022

No matter what happens in the future, tonight we focus on the music and all of Doja Cat’s current accomplishments. This year she’s already released a new single called “Freaky Deaky” that features Tyga. Tonight she’s nominated for eight Grammy awards, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal album for her 2021 record Planet Her. If she takes home an award tonight, it’ll be her first Grammy win.