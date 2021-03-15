Twitter Has SO Many Thoughts About Doja Cat’s GRAMMYs Attire

Welcome to the 2021 GRAMMY Awards, where the trophies are handed out underneath a tent in the great outdoors and all of your fave celebs are serving show-stopping looks—sometimes more than one! While her performance look was undeniably fire, Doja Cat’s GRAMMYs 2021 red carpet look went viral online just moments after she arrived and sheesh, Twitter had thoughts. Like a lot of thoughts.

This year’s show was certainly intimate, with only the top-nominated celebs and performers there IRL to celebrate the night’s highs and lows. Big names like Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa sat front row, and prior to showtime, they even walk the red carpet a la the pre-COVID days we knew and loved. Doja Cat was early to arrive, and the singer definitely turned heads when she hit the scene.

Doja showed up to the ceremony in a gown designed by Roberto Cavalli, featuring a super-daring v-neck (I could literally see her belly button) with a lime green feathered skirt. Do we even call it a neckline when it goes that far past one’s neck? And can someone please let me know what she’s using to keep her boobs in place?? Whatever tape that is, I need it. Thanks in advance.

Lime green has been a popular hue on the red carpet this year, from Billie Eilish’s hair to Harry Styles’ Gucci feather boa. Still, Doja Cat took the vibrant color to an entirely new level with her look, and fans didn’t know how to feel. Was it a ‘fit, or a flop? The controversial star has become known for her shocking fashion sense (among other things) and this look definitely fit the bill.

To be honest, I’m not sure where I stand on the dress myself! Still, I do give her props for going bold instead of playing it safe. Doja’s was just one of many daring looks on this carpet this year—Noah Cyrus looked like a high-fashion angel in Schiaparelli, Beyonce wore earrings bigger than the actual GRAMMY trophies and we’ve already mentioned Harry Styles’ array of colorful boas. When it comes to the most out-there gown, though, Doja definitely took the cake.

Not everyone hates it, but naturally, Twitter is totally divided.

Some are applauding Doja for taking a risk on the carpet for her first-ever GRAMMYs.

Others were just shocked a nip slip didn’t occur. Same, TBH.

Not everyone thought the funky look was a hit, of course.

It even got a lot of comparisons, including Billie Eilish’s hair…

…And the Grinch. Ouch.

Twitter, you are so funny, but so bold.

Whether you love or hate the look, you have to admit that it made an impact, which was likely exactly what Doja wanted. Unfortunately, she lost all three awards she was nominated for—Record of the Year, Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance—but she still showed up and showed out, so I’m content to give her those props and keep scrolling past “Say So” dance videos on my FYP.