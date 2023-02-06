Luke Combs ‘Doin’ This’ Lyrics Are Questions He Gets Asked In Interviews—Here’s What The Song Means

Scroll To See More Images

Grateful. After his performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, many country fans might be wondering: what do “Doin’ This” by Luke Combs lyrics actually mean?

One of the biggest country stars to date, Combs received three nominations for the biggest night in music. His album Growin’ Up is nominated for Best Country Album, his duet with Miranda Lambert for “Outrunnin’ Your Memory” is nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and his hit song “Doin’ This” is nominated for Best Country Song. He was nominated for Best New Artist in 2019 and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Brand New Man” with Brooks & Dunn.

On getting his noms, he told Kicks 99 Country, “Getting these Grammy nominations is awesome, you know? You know they don’t come around too often. And so you know, having the opportunity to be thought of when that time comes is pretty unique and is always, always awesome. ”

So what does his song “Doin’ This” mean? Read more below to find out.

What is the meaning behind “Doin’ This” by Luke Combs?

What is the meaning behind “Doin’ This” by Luke Combs? The country singer debuted the song at the 55th Annual Country Music Awards in November 2021. He talked about the subject of the song with CMT, and writing it with frequent collaborators Drew Parker and Robert Williford. “We were sitting in the man cave at my house, and we couldn’t come up with anything to write about,” Combs recalled. “We were on the back porch talking, and I get asked in interviews a lot, ‘What would you be doing if you weren’t doing this.”

When asked if there was an option away from his passion, he said “there was never a plan b.” He continued, “Once I decided that this is what I was going to do, it was at this level or at the level that I was at when I started. I would be chasing this (entertainer of the year trophy) if I wasn’t holding it in my hand right now. I’ll always be doing that.”

In the music video of the song, one of Combs’ best friends Adam Church stars. “It was really, really killer having my buddy Adam be a part of that music video,” Combs tells Sony Music Nashville . “He’s been a huge part of my musical journey, since the very beginning. He helped me out back when I didn’t have anything going on. We kind of just started playing together, and we played so many shows together, three-hour sets in a bar, on stools, setting up our own little PA systems. He’d let me borrow his guitar sometimes and vice versa. Somebody would have some guitar strings, and the other one couldn’t afford any.”

He continued, “He’s still chasing his dream of doing what he wants to do,” Combs says. “It just felt like something that was very important to me to shine a light on somebody that has been so helpful and beneficial to me. To be there in any way for him that I can is something that I’ll continue to do.”

“Doin’ This” by Luke Combs lyrics

Read “Doin’ This” by Luke Combs lyrics below via Genius.

[Verse 1]

Someone asked me once in an interview

“What was growing up like?”

“Where’d you go to school?”

“And what would you do if you weren’t doin’ this?”

I’d be drivin’ my first car, an old worn-out Dodge

Tryin’ to make rent with a dead-end job, just makin’ due

With tips in a jar, my guitar, and an old barstool

[Chorus]

I’d have a Friday night crowd in the palm of my hand

Cup of brown liquor, couple buddies in a band

Singin’ them same damn songs like I am now

I’d be feelin’ on fire on a hardwood stage

Bright lights like lightning runnin’ through my veins

At the Grand Ole Opry or a show in some no-name town

I’d still be doin’ this if I weren’t doin’ this

[Verse 2]

I’d still be the same guy they knew back in the day

Who was burnin’ CD’s just to give away

Payin’ his dues

If I wasn’t doin’ this

Five deep in a van, head full of steam

Hot on the heels of my neon dreams maybe comin’ true

Livin’ this life just like I was born to do

[Chorus]

I’d have a Friday night crowd in the palm of my hand

Cup of brown liquor, couple buddies in a band

Singin’ them same damn songs like I am now

I’d be feelin’ on fire on a hardwood stage

Bright lights like lightning runnin’ through my veins

At the Grand Ole Opry or a show in some no-name town

I’d still be doin’ this if I weren’t doin’ this

[Bridge]

It ain’t about the fame

It ain’t about the fortune

It ain’t about the name

It ain’t about the glory

I guess I’m sayin’ it’s always been about

[Chorus]

I’d have a Friday night crowd in the palm of my hand

Cup of brown liquor, couple buddies in a band

Singin’ them same damn songs like I am now

I’d be feelin’ on fire on a hardwood stage

Bright lights like lightning runnin’ through my veins

At the Grand Ole Opry or a show in some no-name town

I’d still be doin’ this if I weren’t doin’ this

[Outro]

Someone asked me once in an interview

“What was growing up like?”

“Where’d you go to school?”

“And what would you do if you weren’t doin’ this?”