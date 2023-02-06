Luke Combs ‘Doin’ This’ Lyrics Are Questions He Gets Asked In Interviews—Here’s What The Song Means

Scroll To See More Images
Grateful. After his performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, many country fans might be wondering: what do “Doin’ This” by Luke Combs lyrics actually mean?
One of the biggest country stars to date, Combs received three nominations for the biggest night in music. His album Growin’ Up is nominated for Best Country Album, his duet with Miranda Lambert for “Outrunnin’ Your Memory” is nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and his hit song “Doin’ This” is nominated for Best Country Song. He was nominated for Best New Artist in 2019 and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Brand New Man” with Brooks & Dunn.
On getting his noms, he told Kicks 99 Country, “Getting these Grammy nominations is awesome, you know? You know they don’t come around too often. And so you know, having the opportunity to be thought of when that time comes is pretty unique and is always, always awesome. ”
So what does his song “Doin’ This” mean? Read more below to find out.
What is the meaning behind “Doin’ This” by Luke Combs?
What is the meaning behind “Doin’ This” by Luke Combs? The country singer debuted the song at the 55th Annual Country Music Awards in November 2021. He talked about the subject of the song with CMT, and writing it with frequent collaborators Drew Parker and Robert Williford. “We were sitting in the man cave at my house, and we couldn’t come up with anything to write about,” Combs recalled. “We were on the back porch talking, and I get asked in interviews a lot, ‘What would you be doing if you weren’t doing this.”
When asked if there was an option away from his passion, he said “there was never a plan b.” He continued, “Once I decided that this is what I was going to do, it was at this level or at the level that I was at when I started. I would be chasing this (entertainer of the year trophy) if I wasn’t holding it in my hand right now. I’ll always be doing that.”
“Doin’ This” by Luke Combs lyrics
Read “Doin’ This” by Luke Combs lyrics below via Genius.
[Verse 1]
Someone asked me once in an interview
“What was growing up like?”
“Where’d you go to school?”
“And what would you do if you weren’t doin’ this?”
I’d be drivin’ my first car, an old worn-out Dodge
Tryin’ to make rent with a dead-end job, just makin’ due
With tips in a jar, my guitar, and an old barstool
[Chorus]
I’d have a Friday night crowd in the palm of my hand
Cup of brown liquor, couple buddies in a band
Singin’ them same damn songs like I am now
I’d be feelin’ on fire on a hardwood stage
Bright lights like lightning runnin’ through my veins
At the Grand Ole Opry or a show in some no-name town
I’d still be doin’ this if I weren’t doin’ this
[Verse 2]
I’d still be the same guy they knew back in the day
Who was burnin’ CD’s just to give away
Payin’ his dues
If I wasn’t doin’ this
Five deep in a van, head full of steam
Hot on the heels of my neon dreams maybe comin’ true
Livin’ this life just like I was born to do
[Chorus]
I’d have a Friday night crowd in the palm of my hand
Cup of brown liquor, couple buddies in a band
Singin’ them same damn songs like I am now
I’d be feelin’ on fire on a hardwood stage
Bright lights like lightning runnin’ through my veins
At the Grand Ole Opry or a show in some no-name town
I’d still be doin’ this if I weren’t doin’ this
[Bridge]
It ain’t about the fame
It ain’t about the fortune
It ain’t about the name
It ain’t about the glory
I guess I’m sayin’ it’s always been about
[Chorus]
I’d have a Friday night crowd in the palm of my hand
Cup of brown liquor, couple buddies in a band
Singin’ them same damn songs like I am now
I’d be feelin’ on fire on a hardwood stage
Bright lights like lightning runnin’ through my veins
At the Grand Ole Opry or a show in some no-name town
I’d still be doin’ this if I weren’t doin’ this
[Outro]
Someone asked me once in an interview
“What was growing up like?”
“Where’d you go to school?”
“And what would you do if you weren’t doin’ this?”
Growin’ Up by Luke Combs