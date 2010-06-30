Doggie Style: 10 Chic Accessories For Your Pet

While your pet would probably rather eat the sequins off your shirt than wear them, we still like to think that our furry friends can appreciate an aesthetically pleasing dog bed or striped leash from time to time. And of course, we deserve to look equally as good toting them around town. These fun pet toys and accessories serve just this purpose. Click through the slideshow to view all the best goodies to give your pet a chic makeover.

Related: Can Dogs Sniff Out Cancer? New Research Says Yes!