Doggie Style: 10 Chic Accessories For Your Pet

While your pet would probably rather eat the sequins off your shirt than wear them, we still like to think that our furry friends can appreciate an aesthetically pleasing dog bed or striped leash from time to time. And of course, we deserve to look equally as good toting them around town. These fun pet toys and accessories serve just this purpose. Click through the slideshow to view all the best goodies to give your pet a chic makeover.
Adorned with Paul Smith's signature design, this ceramic bowl is a sleek and sophisticated dish for your pup. Paul Smith Dish, $42, at Paulsmith.co
A bright dog carrier that doubles as a handbag. Couture dog carrier, $75.99, at sassypup.net.
Summering in the Hamptons? Let your pet get in on the prep look. Knit dog sweater, $44.99, at sassypup.net.
Fashionistas heart their Louboutins and now your pup will too! Christian Loubarkin Shoe Toy, $11, at Funnyfur.com
Girly and glam, these bows make the perfect accessory for your pet. Susan Lanci Hair Bows, $12, at Funnyfur.com
Treat your doggie to this luxe collar from Gucci. Gucci Dog Collar, $265, at Gucci.com
Home designer Jonathan Adler's dog gone design is perfect for any pooch. Jonathan Adler Bed, $245, at jonathanadler.com.
We guarantee this collar will make your pooch most popular at the dog park. Juicy Couture flower dog collar, $55, at funnyfur.com
This stainless steel dish designed by Miriam Mirri for Alessi is absolutely perfect for kitty. Miriam Mirri for Alessi Cat Dish, $59.50, at Conranusa.com
This pet oasis has a removable and washable pad, so that your furry friend can lounge like royalty. Dog pod pet lounge, $598, at funnyfur.com.