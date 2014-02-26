Found: A Dog Sweater That’s Equal Parts Adorable and Chic

What: A black sweater with an adorable white pup instarsia-knitted on the front from Lord & Taylor’s just-launched 424 Fifth Spring collection.

Why: In addition to being really charming, this sweater is based on a true story. “This sweater is very special to the 424 Fifth team, as it captures the spirit of a dear friend of our design team, Moo the French bulldog,” Marie Holman-Rao, the VP and Chief Creative Officer for Lord & Taylor women’s private label, tells StyleCaster. “His likeness is featured. He used to visit our office on Fridays, bringing us much joy and excitement.”

“Sadly, while we designed this sweater in his honor over a year ago, the real Moo passed away,” Marie sadly reports. “To see this top now always brings a smile to our faces as we remember our friend.” Check out the inspiration board designers used below.

How: Here’s one of the greatest things about black-and-white as a color combination: it goes with pretty much everything. “We love the simple black-and-white design of this sweater, and think it looks great tied back to a pop of color,” Marie suggests.

Dog Intarsia Sweater, $66; at Lord & Taylor

Photos Courtesy of Lord & Taylor