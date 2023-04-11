6 Dog Fashion Trends in 2023: Barbiecore, Balletcore & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you, like me, are a helicopter parent to your dog, then you’ll understand the importance of making sure your pooch rocks the cutest ’fits at all times. You might even care more about what your doggo wears than what you, the human, throws on every day. If you can relate, then you’ve come to the right place. My furry fave, Fleetwood, sometimes goes to doggy daycare, and his peers are always sporting the coolest clothing. It kind of makes me think my pupper needs to step it up, and there’s no better place to order dog clothing than from Petco.

Fleetwood is no stranger to Petco. He sometimes gets groomed there, and we always buy his toys, leashes and harnesses from the retailer. I make sure to take a quick peek at the clothing aisle just because the styles are always so dang cute and I want to buy them all. Sure, taking your dog into the actual store can be fun, but oftentimes you don’t have a whole lot of time before your pup starts losing patience (cue the peeing on random shelves and tugging of the leash to mingle with other doggos). But did you know you can order dog clothing—along with food, supplies, toys, health items and treats—on Petco’s website? The retailer makes it super easy to doll your furry friend up in the most stylish clothing.

Where to begin? With our fave trends, of course! Barbiecore, cottagecore, balletcore, you name it—Petco is the fashion hub you should be turning to every single time you need to freshen up your pup’s wardrobe. Instead of kitschy, tacky options, you’ll find chic sweaters, cute dresses and warm jackets.

Ahead, discover all of the dog fashion trends you and your pooch can try. And through April 16 at Petco, save up to 25 percent on your purchase with promo code PETDAY25. April 11 is, in fact, National Pet Day, so a shopping spree for your dog is certainly in order.

RELATED: Here’s the Pet You Should Adopt, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Barbiecore

Youly Pink Fuzzy Dog Sweater

There aren’t many pieces of dog clothing that come in hot pink, but if your pup dons any shade of pink from head to toe, it most likely still fits the Barbiecore vibe. This sweater feels extra luxe because it’s made from a soft, cozy yarn. Plus, the zip closure at the front is completely functional, so your dog can rock this sweater in a couple of different ways. It’s marked down to just $9 right now, so hurry, fast!

Youly Leather Bling Pink Dog Collar

Okay, now this is Barbiecore pink! How cute is this blinged-out dog collar? The fuzzy sweater with this accessory is everything your doggo needs to look like they just stepped out of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Get yours on sale for under $17 instead of $22.

Balletcore

Youly Tulle Tiered Dog Dress

There’s nothing that screams balletcore more than this pretty tulle dress. It’s hard to see in this model snap, but there are also details on the back, like a collar, necklaces and a bow. Add it to your cart for a discounted price of $9.

Youly Pink Bow Dog Vest

Find me a more adorable dog vest, I’ll wait. This one is giving Sandy Liang balletcore vibes, and I am beyond here for it. The quilting! The bow detail! It’s perfect. Grab the vest for almost $10 less right now.

Cottagecore

Youly Collared Floral Dog Dress

Cottagecore is all about prancing through the meadows in a floral dress. Whenever you host a picnic in the park, throw this collared dress on your pooch, and they’ll fit right in.

Youly Blue Check Collared Dog Shirt

Gingham is another popular print of the cottagecore aesthetic. This blue checkered shirt will have your pupper twinning with the picnic blanket.

Youly Poplin Necklace for Dogs

Dainty details are a common thread in cottagecore, which is why you should complete your dog’s darling outfit with this necklace. It features fabric-covered beads and a subtle floral design.

Coastal Grandmother

GF Pet Oatmeal Chalet Dog Sweater

Your dog is about to be so effortlessly chic in this chunky sweater that looks like it came straight from a coastal grandmother‘s closet. It’s minimal, a little preppy and super laidback.

Youly The Heir Ivory Fuzzy Dog Sweater

This pullover dog sweater is so warm and cozy. Your pup will look Hamptons-ready in this luxe top.

Weird Girl Aesthetic

GF Pet Yellow Alpine Dog Sweater

The weird girl aesthetic that the Hadid sisters have made popular involves mixing and matching whatever colors, prints and fabrics you want. Start with this knit dog sweater that features a cool chevron design on the back.

Canada Pooch Pink Polar Pom Pom Dog Hat

Bella has previously worn a hat just like this one (a different color, but a similar design!). This knit hat is chunky, has a pom pom on top and braided tassel strings on each side. It’s quirkier than a regular beanie, which is just what you want for dressing like a weird girl—I mean—dog.

Gorpcore

Reddy Black Primaloft Dog Jacket

ICYMI, gorpcore is utilitarian outdoor clothing turned street style. Think camping ‘fits that include beanies, fleeces, cargo pants, hiking shoes and the like. And think brands like The North Face and Patagonia. This sporty jacket follows this aesthetic to a T.

Reddy Navy Fairisle Dog Hat

There’s no gorpcore without a colorful beanie like this bright blue one.