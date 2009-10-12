Does Your Guy Have a Secret Porn Collection?

Porn first went mainstream in the ‘70s, with the break through film Deep Throat. Constantly questioned by religious groups, disparaged by feminists, and defended by First Amendment advocates, the ever-questionable porn industry made a breakthrough into the hands of most men.

In the traditional sense of porn collections, the trend use to be compiling as many videotapes and Playboy magazines as possible and hiding them from well, us girls. Now-a-days, you’ll be hard pressed to find VHSs or even Penthouse hidden under your man’s mattress (because we all know how good guys are at hiding things from us). But that doesn’t mean that your guy isn’t watching porn anymore.

In Manhattan there’s a XXX shop every 10 blocks, and we’re pretty sure your guy has stepped in at least one of them. We’re not saying he spends his afternoons shopping for X-rated material or even more than 15 minutes in such a shop. Hiding DVDs is much easier than magazines or VHSs. Stashing them in CD cases that he knows you never listen to, or Xbox game cases that he knows you’d never play.

Another ever-popular hiding place for a man’s porn collection is in his web browser history. With more free porn websites than ever, its simple and easy for your guy to log on and well, lets just say, let loose. Graphic, we know, but when it comes to porn, most things are, sorry.

Coming to terms with the fact that your guy watches/collects porn might be a challenge for some, or funny for others, but either way, you need to know, that your guy is watching porn one way or another. Just a hint, the answer is probably yes.

Want to learn about the industry, without actually having to watch any porn? (Of course, if you do, we don’t judge.) Pick up a copy of The Other Hollywood: The Uncensored Oral History of the Porn Film Industry.

The Other Hollywoood, $27, at barnesandnoble.com