Here’s How Tom Cruise Feels About Being ‘Estranged’ From Suri After Missing Her 15th Birthday

After Suri Cruise was spotted out and about celebrating her birthday in New York City, many still have one question on their minds: Does Tom Cruise see Suri these days? As it turns out, her father was noticeably absent from Suri’s 15th birthday celebrations. Meanwhile, her mom Katie Holmes made sure to share a sweet birthday message on her daughter’s big day.

“Happy 15th Birthday, Sweetheart! I love you,” Katie wrote, sharing some rare family photos of her daughter on Instagram. “I can’t believe you are already 15!” Suri, meanwhile, celebrated her 15th birthday on Sunday, April 18 by joining some friends in Manhattan. The teen was photographed around the city as she posed for selfies and stopped for some ice cream while hanging out with her pals. Her mom Katie, 42, wasn’t photographed alongside Suri and her friends, but she wasn’t far away; the Dawson’s Creek alum gave her daughter some space as she went shopping for birthday presents nearby. But where was Tom? The Mission: Impossible star, 58, wasn’t in New York City—let alone the same country on Suri’s birthday.

Tom missed Suri’s birthday as he was in England filming scenes for the seventh film in the Mission: Impossible franchise alongside co-star and rumored girlfriend Hayley Atwell. The duo were spotted shooting at a railway in Pickering, North Yorkshire at the time. This comes months after reports first claimed that filming on Mission: Impossible 7 had wrapped in December 2020 following Tom’s now-infamous rant on the M:I7 set, where he berated staffers for breaking social distancing protocols.

While it’s unknown if Tom was in communication with her daughter on her birthday, one source tells HollywoodLife that the actor “still loves” Suri, before hinting at the state of their relationship. “Tom never intended to be estranged from his daughter when he decided to have a family with Katie and looks forward to repairing the relationship one day,” the insider told the site on Tuesday, April 20. Suri is Tom’s youngest child, and the actor also has two children from his previous marriage to Nicole Kidman, whom he divorced in 2001 after 11 years of marriage. The exes share son Connor, 26, and daughter Isabella, 28.