Not in the Mood to Cry? A New Site Tells You If Any Animals Die in Movies

If you’re an animal lover, then chances are there’s a fairly long list of movies you just can’t bring yourself to sit through: “Old Yeller,” “I Am Legend,” and “Marley and Me” are a few that immediately come to mind. If you’d rather avoid the pain of seeing animals perish on screen altogether (which we do), there’s a brand new site that is super helpful.

Does the Dog Die? just launched, and it’s a giant archive of more than 650 movies, categorized alphabetically and labeled via the following system:

So, for example, “Old Yeller” obviously receives the last pooch on the Does the Dog Die? scale, along with a very spoiler-y description of exactly when and how the titular dog in the story passes away. If, after the unbearable experiences of watching animals die in past movies has negatively impacted your life to no end, then this site is perfect for you.

Head to Does the Dog Die? to check it out in full. After all, the more we can all avoid this face, the better.