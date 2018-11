In Nicki Minaj‘s music video Moment 4 Life, rapturous visuals and defiant lyrics lay claim to eternal fame and success. While I enjoy the tune and the sumptuous imagery, the overall impact left me empty.

The prologue a cheeky parody in which Nicki Minaj visits herself to predict that she will have this moment for life (get it?) is not only a spoiler alert, but feels like a dream that’s not worthinterpreting.Doth the lady protest too much?