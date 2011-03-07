StyleCaster
Does Keira Knightly Show Up Blake Lively For Chanel?

Lauren Caruso
by
After being spotted cruising around Paris on a motorcycle last September, Keira Knightley‘s newest ads for Chanel’s Coco Mademoiselle campaign have finally surfaced. While the main ad features the British actress sporting some serious come-hither eyes, clutching a bottle of the scent in front of her lips, other snaps show Keira confidently perched atop a Ducati, seemingly immune to helmut hair. Hard life, no?

The Joe Wright-directed campaign will make its official debut March 23, just days before the fragrance’s retail release on April 1.

Photos via catwalkqueen

