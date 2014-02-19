Does Height Really Matter in a Relationship?

Apparently size does matter: More women than men are picky about the height of their dates, according to a new study published in the Journal of Family Issues.

In the first part of the study, researchers looked at data from Yahoo! dating personal ads and found that a small margin of guys—just 13.5 percent—said they would only date women shorter than them. But here’s a shocker: Almost half of the women said they would only date men taller than them.

In the second part of the study, they surveyed 54 men and 131 women recruited from a university and found similar results. While only 37 percent of men had a height restriction, a whopping 55 percent of women said they would only date tall guys.

Alright ladies, time for an intervention. If you’ve had a height requirement on your dating checklist, you may want to go ahead and retire it. Not convinced? We happen to have 7 great reasons why short guys rock.

